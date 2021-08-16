OMCs depart from daily pricing of fuel

However, over the past one month, international oil prices saw wide fluctuations with Brent crude prices falling from $73.47 per barrel on 15 July to $68.62 on 19 July only to jump by 10.8% to $76.05 on 29 July. Brent prices fell again to $69.04 a barrel on 9 August, down over 9.2%, before bouncing back to above $70 last week, and closed the last trading session on Friday at $70.59 a barrel with a fall of about 1%.