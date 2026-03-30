Four Indian state-run oil and gas companies are in talks to source cooking and natural gas from Angola's public-sector major Sonangol as the country faces a supply shortage following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz during the Iran war, said two people aware of the developments.
Indian energy giants in talks with Angola to secure gas supply
SummaryIndian Oil, BPCL, HPCL, and GAIL are in talks with Angola's state-owned Sonangol LPG and liquefied natural gas LNG as supplies from West Asia remain disrupted amid the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz.
Four Indian state-run oil and gas companies are in talks to source cooking and natural gas from Angola's public-sector major Sonangol as the country faces a supply shortage following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz during the Iran war, said two people aware of the developments.
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