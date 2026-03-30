Indian energy giants in talks with Angola to secure gas supply

"Supplies from Africa may take about 10-15 days less than the time required from North America. However, as diversification is the need of the hour, all options will have to be looked,” said Prashant Vasisht, senior vice president and co-group head, corporate ratings, Icra Ltd. “Further, countries which produce natural gas also produce other components like C2, C3 and C4 (ethane, propane and butane), which are used for the production of LPG, as is the case with the US. So, African LNG suppliers, including Angola, can be key alternatives for LPG for India."