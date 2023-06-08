OMCs may cut fuel prices if strong financial performance continues'1 min read 08 Jun 2023, 12:42 AM IST
OMCs have largely recovered from the high under-recoveries witnessed over the past one year due to high crude oil prices and stagnant retail fuel prices
New Delhi: Public sector oil marketing companies (OMC) can be expected to lower retail prices of petrol and diesel in case they witness another quarter of robust financial performance, an official said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×