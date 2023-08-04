OMCs may have scope to cut fuel rates, says petroleum minister Hardeep Puri2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 07:53 PM IST
The possibility has opened up following robust earnings for the companies in the April-June quarter, given crude oil prices remain stable at current levels
New Delhi: There is a possibility for oil marketing companies (OMCs) to cut petrol and diesel prices post their robust earnings for the April-June quarter, given crude oil prices remain stable at current levels, said the union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri.