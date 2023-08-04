New Delhi: There is a possibility for oil marketing companies (OMCs) to cut petrol and diesel prices post their robust earnings for the April-June quarter, given crude oil prices remain stable at current levels, said the union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri.

Addressing the media here on Friday, the minister said: “They have made good earnings, and if international prices don’t go through the roof and remain stable, it's always a possibility."

The statement gains significance as fuel prices in the country have been stagnant for over a year now. Prices were last changed in May 2022 after union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an excise duty cut on petrol and diesel.

The prices have remained stagnant despite a decline in international crude price over the past one year. The decision of state-run OMCs not to cut oil prices, however, has drawn criticism for the government from the opposition as inflation has been on the rise.

During the interaction, the minister said that the Centre on its part has on two occasions lowered the central excise on petrol and diesel, which was followed by cut in value added tax (VAT) by BJP-ruled states.

“The PM personally monitored the situation and on two occasions, he reduced the central excise on petrol and diesel by a significant part. The BJP-ruled states immediately reduced VAT. The only parts of our political system that talk about high fuel prices are the ones that have not reduced VAT."

Citing difference in prices in state capitals with BJP and non-BJP governments, the minister said that the price of petrol in Guwahati stands at ₹98.03 per litre, while that in Kolkata stands at ₹106.03, among other comparisons of states.

He also said that the price rise in the past two years in India in the case of petrol has been just 2.36% compared to 50.83% in Pakistan, 30.11% in Bangladesh, 30.15% in the US and so on.

For the quarter ended June, OMCs have reported strong profits. On 28 July, Indian Oil Corporation reported a consolidated net profit of ₹14,735.30 crore in the first quarter of FY23 with a multifold growth during the same quarter last fiscal. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) on 2 August reported a consolidated net profit of ₹6,765.5 crore for Q1.

Although petrol and diesel prices, which directly impact the common man’s budget, have remained unchanged, prices of aviation turbine fuel and commercial LPG have been revised regularly.

On August 1, the ATF prices for domestic airlines in major metro cities were revised by the OMCs. In the nation’s capital, Delhi, ATF prices have seen a significant surge, with the cost per kilo-litre reaching ₹98,508.26. Kolkata, another major metro, has also witnessed an upward trend in ATF prices, with rates soaring to ₹1,07,383.08 per kilo-litre.

On the high discounts on crude supplies from Russia, the minister said the discounts on Russian crude oil were not as much today as they were when the Russia-Ukraine conflict started in 2022, and that India had diversified its sources of crude from 27 to 39 countries.

“We have navigated our way through this global turbulence. The problems in the energy market were there already, before February 2022 in terms of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. We bought from wherever we could. We consume 5 million barrels of crude oil in a day. We used to buy from 27 sources earlier; today we buy from 39 countries," Puri said.