OMCs raise LPG cylinder prices; ATF prices cut

Global energy prices had surged in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year. Although, prices largely remained elevated, they have since eased from multi-year highs.
New Delhi: Oil marketing companies (OMC) on Wednesday raised prices of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders, but lowered jet fuel prices.
According to available on the Indian Oil Corp’s website, price of non-subsidised 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder has been increased by ₹50 to ₹1,103 in the national capital. The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has witnessed a steeper hike of ₹350.5 to ₹2,119.50.
Effective 1 March, a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder will cost ₹1,102.50 in Mumbai, ₹1,129 in Kolkata, and ₹1,118.50 in Chennai.
While prices of domestic LPG have been revised after a gap of around seven months, commercial LPG prices have been raised twice so far this year.
OMCs have suffered heavy losses on the sale of these fuels as they were selling below global prices. In October, the Centre gave a one-time special grant of ₹22,000 crore to the three companies to compensate them for losses on domestic LPG sales.
Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices on Wednesday were cut by 4% following the recent fall in international oil prices amid gloomy economic outlook. ATF prices are revised on the first of every month based on the average rate of international benchmark and foreign exchange rates.
After the cut, ATF is now priced at ₹1.07 lakh per kilolitre in Delhi, compared to ₹1.12 lakh per kilolitre.