Pay up first, tank up later; at a time of crunch, that's the message from state-run oil marketers to fuel stations.
OMCs seek advance payments for supplying petrol, diesel amid West Asia crisis
SummaryWhile Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) began insisting on advance payments from last week, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOCL) halted its five-day revolving credit policy on Monday.
Pay up first, tank up later; at a time of crunch, that's the message from state-run oil marketers to fuel stations.
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