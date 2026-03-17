OMCs seek advance payments for supplying petrol, diesel amid West Asia crisis

OMCs offer various credit facilities. One is draft on delivery, where the dealer pays at the end of every day for the purchase made earlier in the day; and the other is revolving credit, under which pumps get fuel on credit for three to five days and pay on the sixth day. Both facilities are currently halted, fuel outlets said. There is a third facility—electronic dealer finance—where a bank issues a letter of comfort to the OMC on behalf of the outlet to supply fuel for 15-30 days. This facility, however, is continuing as of now. The credit model helps retailers procure higher volumes of fuel. In turn, the retailers also give fuel on credit to regular bulk buyers like transporters in some cases.