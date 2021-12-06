Omicron casts pall over Texas oil-and-gas meeting

The Omicron variant has lopped about 14% off oil prices in recent weeks and created headaches in international travel. Fears that Covid-19 will once again stall the global economy are undermining the mood ahead of the important industry event, which had been set to include the chief executives of Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp. and BP PLC as well as the secretary-general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

