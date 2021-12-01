Omicron potentially a stabilizing force for OPEC+

Before Omicron, an OPEC+ pause on a production increase would have been politically loaded—both within the cartel and outside it. After the U.S. and other key oil consumers announced a coordinated release from their strategic petroleum reserves early last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia and Russia were thinking about doing so. That would have sent a pointed message to oil consumers that coordinated SPR releases would only be met with counterbalancing acts by the cartel—a risky move considering threats from the U.S. to reintroduce so-called NOPEC legislation, which would open the gates for oil-cartel members to be sued on antitrust violations. It might have also worsened rifts within OPEC. The United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, both of which have close ties to the U.S., were said to be resisting a pause before the latest price rout, according to the Journal’s report.