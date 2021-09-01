ONGC abandons decade-long UCG project

India has very large deposits of deep-seated coal and lignite, which are not amenable to coal extraction by conventional mining methods. There is an estimated reserve of 289.87 billion tonnes of non-coking coal and 46.02 billion tonnes of lignite in India, according to the 2021 annual report of the ministry of coal. ONGC had taken up the Vastan Mine block site of Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd (GIPCL) in Naninaroli, Surat district, Gujarat, as a research and development pilot project to establish UCG technology in collaboration with National Mining Research Center-Skochinsky Institute of Mining (NMRC-SIM), Russia. UCG is the only feasible technology with the potential to convert coal resources to coal reserves.

