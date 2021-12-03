In a bid to increase its footprint in the renewable space, especially in solar energy, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) signed an agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on Thursday.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) provides a broad, overarching framework for ONGC and SECI to collaborate and cooperate for undertaking renewable energy projects including solar, wind, solar parks, EV value chain, green hydrogen, storage, etc," an official release said. The MoU was signed by ONGC Chairman and Managing Director Subhash Kumar and SECI Managing Director Suman Sharma, a statement said.

Kumar said, "While we appreciate the magnitude and urgency of the climate change challenge, we also understand our commitment towards energy security of the country and are committed to carrying out our business in a sustainable manner."

"ONGC has a multipronged strategy to make its green energy portfolio richer and has plans to progressively move towards carbon neutrality by effective carbon management and adding renewable energy capacity," he added.

As per the statement, ONGC has cut down its carbon emission intensity by 13.67 per cent over the last five years as part of making its operations more sustainable through diverse emissions reduction initiatives.

The company is considering India's first 200-300 MW demonstration wind offshore power project for which feasibility study is carried out jointly with NTPC Ltd.

Meanwhile, Sharma said, “SECI is happy to associate with ONGC in this path-breaking initiative that will open new avenues of sustainable development and promises to take India to new frontiers of technology and scale. We are dedicated towards fulfilling India’s climate commitments and look forward to a continuing partnership."

