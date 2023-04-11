ONGC commissions gas collecting station at its Bokaro CBM block

CBM Asset has executed a tie-in agreement with GAIL for pipeline connectivity with its Urja Ganga Pipeline for the sale of gas from GCS-Bokaro. In addition, the asset has facilitated the signing of Gas Sales Agreements (GSA) with five gas customers, realizing the highest-ever premium of $7.1 per metric million British thermal units (mmBtu) over Brent linked base crude oil price of $4 per (mmBtu).