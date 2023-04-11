ONGC commissions gas collecting station at its Bokaro CBM block

ONGC commissions gas collecting station at its Bokaro CBM block2 min read . 07:08 PM IST
- It is the first gas collecting-cum-gas compression station in the Bokaro coal bed methane block
NEW DELHI :State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has commissioned a new gas collecting station (GCS) in its Bokaro coal bed methane block.
It is the first gas collecting cum gas compression station in the Bokaro CBM (Coal Bed Methane) Block.
GCS-Bokaro is a major production installation in ‘Patch-A’ of Bokaro CBM Block of ONGC-IOCL Joint Venture with ONGC as the JV operator.
CBM Asset has executed a tie-in agreement with GAIL for pipeline connectivity with its Urja Ganga Pipeline for the sale of gas from GCS-Bokaro. In addition, the asset has facilitated the signing of Gas Sales Agreements (GSA) with five gas customers, realizing the highest-ever premium of $7.1 per metric million British thermal units (mmBtu) over Brent linked base crude oil price of $4 per (mmBtu).
The GCS- Bokaro project, including its well site facilities and pipeline network was conceived by CBM Asset and executed by the consortium of M/s Tata Projects Limited and M/s Corrtech International Pvt. Ltd. under a contract awarded by OES, Delhi. The total cost of the project is around ₹441 crore.
GCS-Bokaro is designed to process 1 MMSCMD of CBM gas and handle 750 m3/day of produced water. The installation is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including gas and water-headers, gas separator, gas filters, Dresser-Rand Make Process Gas compressors, Molecular Sieve based Gas Dehydration Unit, flare system with remote ignition, produced water handling system, RO system, captive power generation system, instrument air system, cooling water and fire-fighting systems, among others.
Currently, 55 wells are connected with GCS-Bokaro and are flowing well fluids, including CBM gas and produced water, which have been used for the PGTR (Performance Guarantee Test Run) and commissioning of the installation, said an ONGC statement.
Unlike conventional gas wells, CBM wells require dewatering through artificial lift pumps before achieving sustained gas production.