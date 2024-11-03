ONGC fails to get partner for Deen Dayal gas field for third time: Report

ONGC was looking for a global partner who could help with the development of Deen Dayal West. This was the third attempt in last five years

Livemint
Updated3 Nov 2024, 04:12 PM IST
ONGC had acquired Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation's 80 per cent interest in the KG-OSN-2001/3 block off the east coast of India in January 2017. File Photo
ONGC had acquired Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation’s 80 per cent interest in the KG-OSN-2001/3 block off the east coast of India in January 2017. File Photo(HT_PRINT)

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has failed to get a partner for third time for the Deen Dayal gas field in the KG basin in the Bay of Bengal, said a report by news agency PTI.

Citing sources, the report said the tender offering stake to technical and financial partners in the Deen Dayal field, which ONGC had acquired from a Gujarat government firm for $1.2 billion, received no bids.

The company was looking for a global partner who could help with the development of Deen Dayal West. This was the third attempt in last five years. The earlier attempts too had not drawn any worthwhile interest, the sources said.

Also Read | India to pass new law on oil exploration in next parliament session, says Puri

On June 12, ONGC had sought expression of interest from "global oil and gas companies with requisite technical expertise and financial strength to join as partner (with participative interest) for firming up a viable strategy" for the field.

Bids closed on September 12.

Gas production

The field has produced negligible quantities of gas since ONGC acquired Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation's (GSPC) 80 per cent interest in the KG-OSN-2001/3 block off the east coast of India in January 2017.

The block contains the Deen Dayal West (DDW) gas/condensate field which was discovered by GSPC almost two decades back. The Gujarat government company had showcased the field as a promising prospect when it sold its stake to ONGC in order to cut its debt.

"A total of seven development wells are drilled till date," ONGC had said in the tender document.

A development well is one that helps produce hydrocarbon from below the Earth's surface or seabed.

 

Also Read | Next round of bidding for oil, gas assets in early 2025, to include no-go areas

"However, four wells which were completed did not yield good productivity as anticipated and performance was sub-optimal. Severe technical challenges and complications were encountered in the other three wells during drilling and completion phase and had to be abandoned," ONGC had said.

The KG-OSN-2001/3 block, which was awarded to GSPC and its partners in the first bid round of New Exploration Licensing Policy (NELP) brought by the then NDA government under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, comprises five fields - DDW, DDE, DDN, DD-DT and DD-BRU. Of these, DDW, which lies about 10 km off the Andhra Pradesh coast, is spread over 37.5 square kilometers and is under development.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Nov 2024, 04:12 PM IST
Business NewsIndustryEnergyONGC fails to get partner for Deen Dayal gas field for third time: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.00-150.00
      Chennai
      80,421.00-150.00
      Delhi
      80,573.00-150.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.00-150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.