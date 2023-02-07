ONGC in talks with global energy giants for deepwater exploration technologies
ONGC held discussions with ExxonMobil, Equinor, Baker Hughes, the French research organization Institut Français du Pétrole on various issues like technology, and deepwaters
NEW DELHI : State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is in talks with global oil majors to new technologies in its aggressive exploration push in the deepwaters of India.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×