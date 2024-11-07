Industry
ONGC-NTPC combine wins exclusivity to close $800 million Ayana stake sale
Utpal Bhaskar 4 min read 07 Nov 2024, 10:42 AM IST
Summary
- Ayana Renewable Power is looking to offload a significant majority stake, even up to 100%.
NEW DELHI : State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) and NTPC Ltd have been given exclusive rights to acquire a majority stake in National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd (NIIF)-backed Ayana Renewable Power Pvt. Ltd, said two people aware of the development.
