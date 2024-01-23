ONGC receives petroleum ministry nod to form green energy subsidiary

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Tuesday said it has received approval from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry for the formation of a subsidiary company for green energy and gas business.

The subsidiary will engage in businesses related to green hydrogen, hydrogen blending, renewable energy including solar, wind and hybrid, bio-fuels and bio-gas business and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

In a stock exchange filing, ONGC said: “In continuation of our filing dated 13.02.2021, it is hereby updated that the Company has received approval of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) on 05.12.2023 for the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary company."

At a meeting held on Tuesday, the board of directors of ONGC also proposed the name of the subsidiary company as ‘ONGC Green Limited’.

“The proposed name of the company is ‘ONGC Green Limited’ subject to the approval of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Govt. of India," the exchange filing said.

At the meeting, the ONGC board also gave its in-principle nod for the formation of a joint venture with NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL).

“The Board has accorded its in-principle approval for the formation of a Joint Venture Company (JVC) either directly by ONGC or through its Affiliate/Subsidiary, with NGEL – a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited, subject to necessary Government/ regulatory approval(s) including from NITI Aayog, DIPAM and Administrative Ministry," the exchange filing said.

The said joint venture shall be engaged in the business of offshore wind energy and other renewal energy, it added.

On January 18, ONGC said its overseas investment unit ONGC Videsh received a five-year $420 million loan from DBS Bank and Bank of Baroda.

The new loan is the refinancing of a $500 million loan ONGC Videsh had received in 2019 for a project in Mozambique.

Shares of ONGC closed at ₹231, down 4.57%, on the NSE on Tuesday.

