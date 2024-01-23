ONGC receives petroleum ministry nod to form green energy subsidiary
The ONGC arm will engage in businesses related to green hydrogen, hydrogen blending, renewable energy including solar, wind and hybrid, bio-fuels and bio-gas business and LNG.
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Tuesday said it has received approval from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry for the formation of a subsidiary company for green energy and gas business.
