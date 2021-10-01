This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
ONGC sells 2022 Das crude supplies to Trafigura: Report
1 min read.04:35 PM ISTReuters
Trafigura will pay more than 30 cents a barrel above the crude's official selling price (OSP) for the supplies, the sources said, up from premiums of 15-20 cents last year
Indian oil explorer ONGC Videsh has sold Abu Dhabi's Das crude supplies for 2022 to Trafigura via a tender at a stronger premium than last year, trade sources said on Friday, signalling strong demand for light sour crude.
This is the second consecutive year that the European trader has won the tender.