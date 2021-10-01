ONGC sells 2022 Das crude supplies to Trafigura: Report

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian oil explorer ONGC Videsh has sold Abu Dhabi's Das crude supplies for 2022 to Trafigura via a tender at a stronger premium than last year, trade sources said on Friday, signalling strong demand for light sour crude. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is the second consecutive year that the European trader has won the tender.

Trafigura will pay more than 30 cents a barrel above the crude's official selling price (OSP) for the supplies, the sources said, up from premiums of 15-20 cents last year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.