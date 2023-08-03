ONGC signs term contract with BPCL for sale of crude oil1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 05:38 PM IST
The contract follows the Indian government’s decision to grant marketing and pricing freedom for domestic crude oil, replacing the previous allocation mechanism
New Delhi: Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd. (ONGC) has inked a term contract with Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (BPCL) for the sale of crude oil from the Mumbai region, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
