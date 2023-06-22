ONGC starts oil evacuation from Panna field via sub-sea pipeline, saving $43,000/day1 min read 22 Jun 2023, 07:45 PM IST
Panna field, which is part of ONGC’s Bassein & Satellite (B&S) asset of western offshore, produces 9,600 barrels of oil per day
New Delhi: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) on Thursday announced that it has successfully linked Panna oilfield in the Arabian Sea to shore through a sub-sea pipeline, helping save $43,000 a day in cost that was previously incurred in transporting crude oil through ships, the company said in a press release.
