NEW DELHI : Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) on Thursday announced significant discoveries of oil and gas in two separate offshore exploration blocks in the Mumbai Offshore region, according to a statement released by the company.

The first discovery was made in the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) block MB-OSHP-2017/1 in Mumbai Offshore (SW) on the Arabian Sea. ONGC has named this discovery “AMRIT" and a detailed assessment of the discovery is currently underway.

The second discovery, which ONGC has named “Moonga", was made in another OALP exploration block in Mumbai Offshore, MBS182HDA-1(MBS182HDA-A).

These significant discoveries underscore ONGC’s commitment to exploration and its success in unlocking the vast potential of India’s hydrocarbon resources. The company’s diligent analysis of geological data and use of advanced technologies has enabled it to identify substantial oil and gas reserves in untapped regions, reinforcing the untapped potential within the OALP blocks.

ONGC Director (Exploration) Sushma Rawat, said that with these notable findings in the OALP I and OALP III rounds, ONGC reaffirms its exploration commitment to unlocking the vast potential of India’s hydrocarbon resources along with reserves accretion, strengthening the nation’s energy security.

ONGC has promptly notified the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MOP&NG) about these remarkable findings. The company’s proactive approach in notifying the DGH and the MOP&NG reflects its commitment to operating within the regulatory framework.

These successive discoveries in the OALP blocks awarded under the OALP I and OALP III rounds demonstrate the company’s unwavering commitment to unlocking India’s hydrocarbon potential, driving economic growth, technological advancements, and environmental sustainability.

ONGC’s remarkable exploration successes pave the way for a more prosperous and self-reliant energy future for India, cementing its position as a leading player in the global energy landscape.