ONGC to open Vindhyan Basin in Madhya Pradesh for gas production

Active exploration in the Vindhyan Basin began with the acquisition of seismic data in the late 1980s. The very first well 'Jabera#1', drilled in the basin in 1991, produced gas of around 2,000 cubic meters per day. Efforts of ONGC spanned over the next 25 years, with drilling of 26 exploratory wells in the Son and Chambal valley sector of the Vindhya Basin, notwithstanding 14 of them providing sub-commercial gas flows in the Son Valley, it said.