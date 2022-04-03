Gas price hike: The government from April 1 increased the gas price paid to producers of oil and regulated fields from $ 2.9 per million British thermal units to $ 6.10

As the Centre has decided to increase the price of natural gas because of the spike in global energy price, companies such as ONGC and Reliance Industries are likely to see a rise in their annual earnings, according to a report by Morgan Stanley.

As per the report, the state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) might see a $3 billion increase (about ₹23,000 crore) in its annual earnings from the government's decision, while RIL might get $1.5 billion ( ₹11,500 crore) more in revenue.

"A three-pronged deficit in oil markets (inventory, Capex, and spare capacity) combined with rising domestic gas production after nearly a decade of declines set the stage for a super-cycle in profitability," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

The government from April 1 increased the gas price paid to producers of oil and regulated fields from $ 2.9 per million British thermal units to $ 6.10. For difficult fields, such as deepsea fields of Reliance, the price has gone up by 62% to $9.92 per mmBtu, the report said.

Gas accounts for 58% of domestic gas production for ONGC and the report said that every $1 per mmBtu change in gas price affects ONGC's earnings by 5-8%.

Gas prices for difficult fields (deepwater, ultra-deepwater, and high-pressure high-temperature areas) have risen by $3.8 per mmBtu to $ 9.9 and will apply to ONGC's production from KG-DWN-98/2, which is expected to contribute about 14% of domestic gas production by FY24.

Reliance's gas production from its deepsea KG-D6 field has reached 18 million standard cubic meters per day, which is expected to increase to 27 mmscmd by FY24 (March 2024), with a ramp-up in production from new and existing clusters.

(With PTI inputs)