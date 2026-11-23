The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has exempted the Sakhalin-1 Unincorporated Joint Venture—involving ONGC Videsh Ltd and four foreign partners—from capital gains tax. The exemption, notified on 19 November, takes effect retrospectively from 1 April 2023. It could provide tax relief to ONGC Videsh for its investment in Russia’s Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project following a restructuring of ownership.
Mint Explainer | What Sakhalin-1 tax relief means for ONGC Videsh’s Russian investment
SummaryONGC Videsh may get tax relief for its investment in Russia’s Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project following a restructuring of ownership.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has exempted the Sakhalin-1 Unincorporated Joint Venture—involving ONGC Videsh Ltd and four foreign partners—from capital gains tax. The exemption, notified on 19 November, takes effect retrospectively from 1 April 2023. It could provide tax relief to ONGC Videsh for its investment in Russia’s Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project following a restructuring of ownership.
About the Author
Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.
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