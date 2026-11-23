Section 47(xx) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, exempts a transfer of a joint venture interest held by a public sector company in exchange for shares in a company incorporated outside India by a foreign government under that country’s laws. The exchange is not treated as a transfer for capital gains tax. Under Section 49 (2AI), the cost of the joint venture interest becomes the cost of the new shares, so the tax is deferred but not forgiven until a future sale.