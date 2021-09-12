ONGC’s long hunt for another Bombay High

Based on the available data, an assessment is made regarding the viability of a source rock (whether it could generate movable quantities of hydrocarbons). A slew of follow-up parameters—such as the potential volume, the likely thickness of the reservoir and the amount of hydrocarbon which could be entrapped, among other factors—are then studied. Finally, firms rank all potential blocks in terms of prospectivity and size. Depending on the size of a discovery, the exploration firm then prepares a development plan for the field. The development could be for a particular reservoir or a multi-level reservoir. Once the director general of hydrocarbon (DGH) approves the plan, the company can go ahead with the exploration plan for which it issues tenders and call for bids.

