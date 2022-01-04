OPEC+ agrees to revive more oil supplies as market looks tighter

Forecasters including OPEC and the International Energy Agency have long expected the oil market to return to surplus this quarter. However, the cartel isn’t concerned about adding barrels at a time of surplus because fuel inventories are currently at low levels and typically replenish during the seasonal demand lull, according to a delegate. Stockpiles in developed nations were 85 million barrels below their average from 2015 to 2019 as of November, according to the JTC.