Home / Industry / Energy /  OPEC, allies agree to pump more oil, shrugging off Omicron

OPEC, allies agree to pump more oil, shrugging off Omicron

The group agreed last year to boost output in such increments each month until production reaches its pre-pandemic levels, but reviews that policy every month
1 min read . 08:06 PM IST Summer Said, The Wall Street Journal

Group of producers see Omicron as having a less devastating effect than variants behind previous pandemic waves

OPEC and a group of Russia-led oil producers agreed to continue pumping more crude, according to people familiar with the decision, betting that a global surge in cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 won’t have the sort of devastating effect on demand as previous waves of the virus.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a group of non-OPEC producing countries led by Russia said Tuesday they would raise their collective production by another 400,000 barrels a day in February. The group agreed last year to boost output in such increments each month until production reaches its pre-pandemic levels, but reviews that policy every month.

