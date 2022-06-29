OPEC, allies struggle to meet oil production targets

Struggling to find solutions to surging prices, the G-7 leaders said Tuesday they were exploring price caps on Russian oil cargoes. The measure would theoretically force all producers to compete with lower oil prices from one of the world’s top exporters. But that hasn’t happened yet despite Moscow already offering heavy discounts in Asia. That is because these producers replaced Russian supplies in Europe or because some buyers in Asia prefer to buy at a premium for non-sanctioned barrels.

