OPEC, allies struggle to meet oil production targets
- Cartel is set to meet this week to discuss its production plan ahead of President Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia in July
As President Biden prepares to go to Saudi Arabia in July, OPEC members say the cartel and its allies have fallen far behind on their oil-production targets and are in their weakest position in recent years to help tame high crude prices.
The alliance, known as OPEC+, pumped nearly 3 million barrels a day less than its collective production target of about 42 million barrels a day in May, according to an independent assessment report commissioned by OPEC. The shortfall was due mainly to falling production in sanctions-hit Russia and chronic output problems in Nigeria, Angola and some other countries, according to the delegates.
At the same time, the oil-producing group’s so-called spare capacity—the difference between what it is pumping now and the level it can ramp it up to—is shrinking, the delegates said.
Members of OPEC are set to meet Wednesday to discuss what some delegates said were internal matters, while the broader alliance is meeting the next day to formally confirm a decision taken earlier this month to roll out a bigger-than-expected production increase in July and in August.
The meetings come after the Group of Seven major economies said Tuesday they were exploring price caps on Russian oil cargoes, a move that could potentially force other oil producers to also lower prices.
Oil prices have surged in recent months to above $100 a barrel, fueling inflation around the world, in part because several OPEC+ members have been unable to meet their share of production as global demand has picked up. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates—which have the so-called spare capacity to raise their production—say they actually have limited ability to beef up output in real terms.
OPEC+, whose 23 members control half of the world’s oil production, agreed earlier this month to a bigger-than-expected production increase in July and in August, allowing Saudi Arabia to potentially pump more crude. The move helped set the stage for the American president’s visit to the kingdom amid efforts from both sides to try to reset their strained relationship.
The decision to increase production was seen as a gesture of goodwill toward President Biden, who is under pressure at home after gasoline prices hit a record high. Yet it has brought little relief to consumers as the energy markets priced in the fact that any oil-production increase by the kingdom would likely be offset by declining output from Russia and other struggling producers.
Any headline deal to increase output is “meaningless," said an OPEC delegate outside the core group of Gulf Cooperation Council producers, which includes Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E. “That decision is only made for its psychological impact on oil markets."
OPEC+ earlier this month agreed to raise output by 648,000 barrels a day in July and in August, according to delegates. That increases OPEC+’s production about 50% more than previously planned, but it is unlikely to meet its targets, analysts say.
The agreement, for instance, assumes Russia will increase its output by 170,000 barrels a day from July. Yet estimates presented to the cartel’s delegates show its output has fallen 800,000 barrels a day under Western sanctions and is expected to fall by 2 million barrels a day after the European Union agreed to impose a partial ban on Russian oil purchases.
Meanwhile, the cartel will also need to meet rising demand for its oil as economies around the world recover from a Covid-19-induced slump.
Filling these gaps would require others to produce more. But spare capacity, which is mostly concentrated in Saudi and Emirati hands, is set to almost halve to 1.7 million barrels a day next year, another report commissioned by OPEC says. It will shrink to as little as 400,000 barrels a day in 2024 as producers respond to rising oil demand, it says.
In a sign of how closely the market is watching production decisions, oil prices rose Monday after French President Emmanuel Macron was heard telling Mr. Biden that he had been told by the U.A.E.’s president that Abu Dhabi and Riyadh were already pumping almost as much oil as they can.
Emirati Energy Minister Mohamed Al-Mazrouei confirmed his country is producing near to its maximum capacity.
Struggling to find solutions to surging prices, the G-7 leaders said Tuesday they were exploring price caps on Russian oil cargoes. The measure would theoretically force all producers to compete with lower oil prices from one of the world’s top exporters. But that hasn’t happened yet despite Moscow already offering heavy discounts in Asia. That is because these producers replaced Russian supplies in Europe or because some buyers in Asia prefer to buy at a premium for non-sanctioned barrels.
Some OPEC delegates also blame the lack of flexibility to bring more crude quickly to the market on pressure by the U.S. and other developed nations to cut on oil investments in favor of green energy. “It was a rupture, not an energy transition," said a non-GCC delegate.
In the past two years, Nigeria and Angola have accounted for the biggest part of the group’s underproduction after years of underspending due to sabotage for the former and tight investment conditions for the latter.
In possible relief, Iran could bring up to 1.5 million barrels a day of oil to the market if efforts to revive a nuclear agreement were to succeed, according to an OPEC-commissioned report and Iranian officials.
Meanwhile, other delegates are worried about oil prices becoming unbearable to some consumers.
“If prices don’t come under control, there will be an economic loss and demand destruction," said another non-GCC delegate.
