OPEC cartel has nothing on China’s clean-energy monopoly

The oil market looks fragmented by comparison. The 13 countries of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries have cornered around 40% of the world’s oil supply since the early 1990s, according to Goldman Sachs. Add the additional producers of the larger OPEC+ group, such as Russia, and this jumps to 60%. For now, the oil cartel has much greater power over the global economy than green-energy technology suppliers, but this could change as the world’s energy mix shifts.