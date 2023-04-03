OPEC+ cuts put $100/bbl oil back in sight

OPEC+ cuts put $100/bbl oil back in sight4 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 10:12 PM IST
Oil prices jumped over 6% today after the OPEC and their allies including Russia announced on Sunday further production target cuts of about 1.16 million bpd from May through the rest of the year
SINGAPORE/SEOUL/LONDON : Surprise new cuts to the OPEC+ group's output targets could push oil prices towards $100 a barrel, setting the scene for another clash with the West grappling with higher interest rates, analysts and traders said on Monday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×