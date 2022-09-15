OPEC Fund adopts first climate action plan, doubles targets by 2030

OPEC Fund adopts first climate action plan, doubles targets by 20301 min read . 07:42 PM IST
- The new climate action plan will boost the Fund’s support for sustainable, low-carbon, inclusive and climate resilient investments in partner countries
NEW DELHI :The OPEC Fund for International Development has adopted its first Climate Action Plan, which commits the organization to increase its climate financing to 25 percent by 2025 and 40 percent by 2030 with a cross-cutting approach to all its projects.
NEW DELHI :The OPEC Fund for International Development has adopted its first Climate Action Plan, which commits the organization to increase its climate financing to 25 percent by 2025 and 40 percent by 2030 with a cross-cutting approach to all its projects.
The current share of climate finance in approved projects is 20 percent.
The current share of climate finance in approved projects is 20 percent.
The new Climate Action Plan will boost the Fund’s support for sustainable, low-carbon, inclusive and climate resilient investments in partner countries.
The OPEC Fund will promote transformative climate investments in energy, transport, agriculture, food, water and smart cities, support climate diagnostics, planning and policies, and drive innovative climate finance solutions for the private sector.
OPEC Fund Director-General Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said: “This is a historic moment as it commits the OPEC Fund to significantly increase its climate finance. Our new strategy is ambitious in its target numbers, but also in its approach to cover a variety of sectors where we invest. We are inspired by the conviction that climate goals and development objectives complement each other."
The OPEC Fund will continue to work in partnership with other partner institutions and prioritize projects that seek to crowd-in the private sector.