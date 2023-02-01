OPEC+ ministers set to stay the course on oil production amid China covid woes
- OPEC oil ministers are planning to meet virtually Wednesday
An OPEC+ panel will likely recommend keeping the group’s current oil-production policy unchanged Wednesday, delegates said, amid uncertainties about demand in China and the impact of sanctions on Russian crude supplies.
