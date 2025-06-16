OPEC sees lower supply growth from rivals, keeps demand outlook steady
Summary
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries trimmed next year’s forecast for supply growth from the U.S. and other rivals while keeping its oil demand expectations unchanged as it continues to ramp up production.
