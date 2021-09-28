OPEC predicts a winner in global energy transition: OPEC

In its annual report on long-term energy trends, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said it expects global oil demand to grow steadily over the next two decades. By 2045, it predicts its members’ oil will constitute 39% of global crude consumption, up from about 33% now. The group said it expects the Middle East—dominated by OPEC members like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates—to ship 57% of the world’s crude exports by 2045, up from 48% in 2019.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}