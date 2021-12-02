Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
OPEC, Russia agree to keep boosting oil output, sending prices lower

OPEC, Russia agree to keep boosting oil output, sending prices lower

Thursday’s deal drove Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, down by 1.9% to around $67.50 a barrel, while WTI fell by 2.1% to roughly $64.20
1 min read . 09:13 PM IST Summer Said, The Wall Street Journal

OPEC+ had considered pausing production rises as Omicron fueled concerns about demand, and the US released stockpiles

OPEC and a group of Russia-led oil producers have agreed to stick to their plan to gradually pump more crude, according to people familiar with the deal, despite worries about demand following the identification of a new Covid-19 variant.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers led by Russia—which together call themselves OPEC+—said they would raise their collective production by another 400,000 barrels a day in January, people familiar with the matter said. The group agreed earlier this year to boost output in such increments each month, until production reaches pre-pandemic levels.

