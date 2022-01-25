OPEC, Russian oil-output increases fall short of promises, stoking prices

OPEC members such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates typically invest in so-called spare capacity, which can quickly be turned on to meet accelerated demand or replace barrels lost elsewhere. That cushion expanded during the pandemic, as producers dialed back output. As producers ramp back up to meet demand, Morgan Stanley forecasts the world’s spare capacity will shrink from 6.5 million barrels a year ago to below 2 million barrels a day by mid-2022. By then, the price of a barrel will rise to $100, Morgan Stanley said.