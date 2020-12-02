OPEC+’s lose-lose equation

The arrival of a vaccine is a blessing for oil producers. Hopes for a vaccine, however, are causing a massive headache for members of the global oil cartel and its Russian-led partners. Some of its members—financially battered and facing internal turmoil—are reaching the end of their ropes.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries met Monday and was scheduled to meet with Russian-led producers Tuesday to decide whether to go along with their next scheduled production increase of two million barrels a day, delay it for a few months or opt for a smaller boost. The market had been pricing in a delay.

In April, so-called OPEC+ agreed to cut production collectively by 9.7 million barrels a day, with gradual production increases every six months.

Tuesday’s meeting has been postponed until Thursday as the countries try to iron out their differences. Negotiations have become more complicated as Brent crude prices approached $50 a barrel on vaccine optimism. While that isn’t high enough for OPEC members to avoid fiscal deficits, it makes some feel antsy about voluntarily forgoing revenue. After briefly breaking above $49 a barrel last week, Brent crude slipped below $48 after the group failed to reach consensus on Monday.

Take Iraq, OPEC’s second largest producer, which depended on oil for 92% of its revenues in 2019, according to the World Bank. The country’s gross domestic product is expected to shrink this year to an extent not seen since 2003, the year of the U.S. invasion. As of October, the government’s oil export revenue wasn’t enough to cover public salaries, benefits and other essential expenses, according to S&P Global Platts. All of that comes with the backdrop of antigovernment protests that have been erupting since late 2019.

Iraq publicly indicated last week that the country is losing patience with the OPEC+ imposed production cuts. It isn’t alone. The country is just one of seven for which RBC Capital Markets has raised its gauge of geopolitical risk. The restless group includes Nigeria, which has slipped into recession and also faces protests at home, and even the relatively well-off United Arab Emirates.

Despite differences, OPEC+ is likely to work hard to come up with a unified message, according to Helima Croft, global head of commodity strategy at RBC, noting that similar tensions haven’t been uncommon ahead of these meetings since OPEC and partners started them in 2016.

Whatever decision they arrive at carries its own risks. If they go against expectations, opting not to moderate the cuts or choosing to slowly increase production, it risks undoing the price recovery the group has helped to engineer since the spring. The fact that OPEC+ has been predictable so far this year has heightened traders’ expectations. Dashing them, even at the margin, could cause market turbulence.

But if the group extends its cuts as the market expects, or even deepens them, the group risks compliance issues from members that are already having trouble sticking to production quotas. Iraq and Nigeria have repeatedly exceeded agreed levels. If OPEC+ members make only 70% of their agreed cuts in 2021 and 2022, then average oil prices could fall as much as $7 a barrel next year compared with full compliance, noted Bassam Fattouh and Andreas Economou of the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies in a recent post.

The latest uncertainty comes at a time of precarious demand recovery as coronavirus cases climb globally. Complicating matters, supply is quickly recovering in war-torn Libya, an OPEC member exempt from current cuts, and drilling activity is slowly resuming in the U.S., where local benchmark crude prices are about $4 away from a price that makes new drilling profitable for the average producer.

Herding exporters into agreement was much easier when Covid-19 plunged all of them into crisis. Discipline is fading now that a recovery is in sight.

