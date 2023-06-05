OPEC: Saudis unveil extra 1 million barrel cut per day starting July

OPEC: Saudis unveil extra 1 million barrel cut per day starting July2 min read 05 Jun 2023, 12:34 AM IST
Saudi Arabia Sunday said it will make an additional voluntary cut of 1 million barrels of oil per day starting July to support the sagging cost of crude. The rest of the OPEC producers agreed to extend earlier production cuts through the end of 2024
