OPEC+ looked set to increase production in July as expected, as ministers prepare to tackle the thornier issue of how to handle a tightening oil market for the rest of the year.

The group’s Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee recommended pushing ahead with the planned ramp-up in July, when OPEC+ stands to add 841,000 barrels a day following hikes in May and June, according to delegates. There was no discussion of policy beyond that, but a full ministerial meeting follows shortly.

Oil demand is accelerating as vaccine programs expand and economies rebound -- and Brent above $71 is fueling inflation concerns. But the outlook for the cartel, which engineered the recovery in prices from the historic crash of last year, continues to be mired in uncertainty as the focus shifts to how it will manage an increasingly tight market later this year.

“Our compass continues to point in the direction of a durable recovery," OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said during the JMMC’s online gathering. But he cautioned against complacency, warning that “Covid-19 is a persistent and unpredictable foe, and vicious mutations remain a threat."

As well as the risk of new virus variants, Iran’s potential return to international markets is another factor weighing on ministers’ decision-making. While there’s a wide deficit in the market to fill in the second half of the year, those two considerations could see some producers argue for a pause before further output hikes.

In his remarks at the 30th JMMC, #HEBarkindo noted that projections continue to indicate a positive trajectory for economic and oil demand growth, especially in the second half of 2021. pic.twitter.com/6brI8vRv9w — OPEC (@OPECSecretariat) June 1, 2021

After the July increase, OPEC+ is scheduled to keep supply at that level until April 2022, according to the deal signed a year ago to rescue producers from a bitter price war. While the agreement can be renegotiated -- and there’ll be pressure to do so as demand continues to recover -- it provides a fallback position for the group.

“The situation has significantly improved compared to the crisis we saw a year ago," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in remarks broadcast on state-run TV channel Rossiya 24. “We see that the inventories have declined and demand increased, while oil prices stabilized -- yet risks of high uncertainties remain."

If the alliance doesn’t boost output later this year, prices will face further upward pressure, Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, told Bloomberg Television earlier on Tuesday.

“One thing is clear: in the absence of changing the policies, with the strong growth coming from the US, China, Europe, we will see a widening gap" between demand and supply, Birol said.





