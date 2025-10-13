OPEC sticks to oil demand forecast but flags fiscal concerns, lingering trade uncertainty
Summary
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pointed to high debt levels in key economies and tariff uncertainty as areas of concern.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries left its oil-demand forecasts steady as it works to revive more production, but pointed to fiscal concerns and persistent trade uncertainties.
