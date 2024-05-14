OPEC sticks to oil-demand view, posts fall in overall output
SummaryOPEC left its estimates for global oil-demand growth unchanged for this year and next, while reporting a fall in crude output as the market awaits the cartel’s next production policy move at its upcoming meeting in June.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries left its estimates for global oil-demand growth unchanged for this year and next, while reporting a fall in crude output as the market awaits the cartel’s next production policy move at its upcoming meeting in June.