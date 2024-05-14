OPEC sticks to oil-demand view, posts fall in overall output

Overall OPEC crude-oil production fell by 48,000 barrels a day to 26.575 million barrels a day in April, the cartel said, citing secondary sources. Earlier this year, OPEC+ extended its voluntary output cuts totaling around 2.2 million barrels a day until the end of June, and is now set to decide on its next policy move at its meeting on June 1. Most analysts expect the cartel and its allies to extend cuts to the second half of the year in a bid to prop up prices.