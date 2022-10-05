OPEC+ tries to keep oil above $90 with large production cut3 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 11:59 PM IST
Besides a token trim in oil production last month, the major cut is an abrupt turnaround from months of restoring deep cuts
OPEC+ agreed to cut its collective output limit by 2 million barrels day as it seeks to halt a slide in oil prices caused by the weakening global economy.