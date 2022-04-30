Open to buy oil from Russia if terms are right: Union minister Puri

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that India was open to buying oil from Russia if terms were rights. The minister said that India has energy relations with Russia and therefore it imports a very small portion as per the requirements.
"We are situated close to gulf countries like Iran which has a lot of oil...We've energy relations with Russia, we buy crude from them but our total imports are not more than 0.2%, we're open to buying if terms are right, we've to look after our interests," Puri told ANI news agency.
On the fuel price spike, the minister said, "We're yet to recover from a pandemic, still feeding 80 crore people and looking after vaccines. There was military action in Ukraine...Oil prices went up from $19.56/barrel to $130...Centre charged ₹32 excise on petrol-diesel, before Diwali we reduced it and rates went down".
On fuel taxes, the minister said that the Centre would be happy to bring petrol and diesel under the GST regime but states are not willing to do so.
"My understanding is the Centre would be happy in bringing petrol and diesel under GST... the fact of the matter is that the states aren't willing for same. They make a killing from revenues of petrol, diesel, and alcohol...when debt rises they blame others...Punjab is the case for example," the minister told ANI.
The Union Minister took a dig at the Opposition and said that the government has "assumed its responsibility" in the fuel sector and the states should also take the onus on the issue of slashing the value-added taxes on petrol and diesel.