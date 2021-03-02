ORIX and Teesta Urja deal completed, Greenko reaches 7.3 GW operating capacity

Greenko on its part has pivoted towards battery storage and green hydrogen. Greenko is building power storage projects with total capacity of 8 GW across six states in India as part of its plan to provide on-demand power from wind and solar projects and is also partnering with state-run NTPC Ltd to develop "round-the-clock" power supply. This assumes significance given that solar and wind are infirm sources of energy, with storage holding the key to providing on-demand electricity from these green energy projects.