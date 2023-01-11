OTPC ties up with APDCL for battery energy storage system in Assam

OTPC ties up with APDCL for battery energy storage system in Assam2 min read . 08:02 PM IST
- The project would be developed by incorporating a joint venture company, said ONGC Tripura Power Company
NEW DELHI :ONGC Tripura Power Company Limited (OTPC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) for developing a battery energy storage system (BESS) project of capacity up to 250 MW/500 MWh in phased manner Assam.
The project would be developed by incorporating a joint venture company, said a statement from OTPC. OTPC is a joint venture company of ONGC, GAIL, government of Tripura and India Infrastructure Fund-II.
A total investment of ₹2,000 crore will be made for developing the project.
“OTPC, a reliable energy supplier for Assam since 2014, is keen to be partner of Assam in its transition towards decarbonized energy mix. The energy storage project will bring in multiple avenues of employment, boost to local businesses, improved utilization of green energy, carbon emission reduction and over all socio-economic development in Assam," said Sanil C. Namboodiripad, Managing Director, OTPC.
He also noted that the project will help the state in improving power availability during peak load hours, improving integration of renewable energy generation with the electricity grid and enhancing grid reliability.
Speaking on the occasion, Nandita Gorlosa, minister of power, government of Assam, the development would fulfill the vision of making the state a leader in green energy transition.
Rakesh Kumar, MD, APDCL said that as the state is implementing significant solar energy capacity and battery energy storage project is key for successful integration of upcoming solar power projects.
OTPC owns and operates a 726 MW gas based combined cycle power plant which caters to 25% of energy demand of all seven north eastern states. As a strategic & reliable energy partner, OTPC plans to play a vital role in clean energy transition of the nation by setting up energy storage systems on pan India basis for better integration of green energy with existing electric power system, the company statement said.
The focus on battery energy storage systems comes at a time when the Centre has set ambitious transition goals. India aims to achieve 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and net zero carbon emission by 2070.
With the growth of renewable energy, battery storage systems would be key for storing power for peak requirement periods and also maintaining grid stability. Several other states are also making efforts to boost energy storage systems.