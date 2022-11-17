Output hike may soothe oil explorers after windfall hit

The floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) system for the KG Basin will go live in January-February 2023, and the first oil is likely to be available in May 2023. The production guidance for FY24 from KG Basin is 1.9mmt for oil, and 2.8bcm for gas, at peak capacity, and 45kbopd and 12mmscmd, respectively, for FY25, said analysts at Motilal Oswal.