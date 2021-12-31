The output of eight core sectors grew by 3.1% in the month of November, according to data released by the ministry of commerce on Friday.

Data shows that the production of coal, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel and electricity industries increased in November 2021 over the corresponding period of last year.

In October, these core sectors' output had grown by 8.4%.

The growth rate of the eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- stood at 13.7% during April-November this fiscal as against a negative growth of 11.1% during the same period last fiscal.

According to the data, coal production rose by 8.2%, natural gas by 23.7%, refinery products 4.3%, fertilisers by 2.5%, steel by 0.8%, and electricity by 1.5% in November.

Eight Core Industries (ICI) measures the combined and individual performance of production in selected eight core industries viz. coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement and electricity.

