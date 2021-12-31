Output of eight core sectors increased by 3.1% in November

The output had grown by 7.5% in October 2021 and contracted by 1.1% in November 2020

The output of eight core sectors grew by 3.1% in the month of November, according to data released by the ministry of commerce on Friday.

Data shows that the production of coal, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel and electricity industries increased in November 2021 over the corresponding period of last year.

Data shows that the production of coal, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel and electricity industries increased in November 2021 over the corresponding period of last year.

In October, these core sectors' output had grown by 8.4%.

The growth rate of the eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- stood at 13.7% during April-November this fiscal as against a negative growth of 11.1% during the same period last fiscal.

According to the data, coal production rose by 8.2%, natural gas by 23.7%, refinery products 4.3%, fertilisers by 2.5%, steel by 0.8%, and electricity by 1.5% in November.