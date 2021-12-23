New Delhi: A total of 8.05 million domestic cooking gas connections have been released under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) 2.0 that was recently launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh.

The average subsidised domestic cooking gas refill consumption under PMUY was the highest at 8.12 cylinders in Delhi followed by Chandigarh (7.45 cylinders), Pondicherry (6.67 cylinders), and Mizoram (6.22 cylinders). The lowest refill consumption of 2.57 cylinders of 14.2 kg was recorded in Chattisgarh.

The scheme, launched on 1 May 2016, aims to safeguard the health of women and children and lays the basis for a fundamental material transformation at the bottom of the pyramid by covering 715 districts. A cash assistance is given to the beneficiaries to get a deposit-free new connection thereby helping improve energy access. Also, the connections are given in the name of the women heads of the households.

“The second phase of the scheme Ujjwala 2.0 has been launched by Prime Minister in the Mahoba District of Uttar Pradesh on 10th August, 2021 on pan-India basis to provide additional one Crore LPG connections, along with free first refill and stove. As on 01.12.2021, a total of 80.5 lakh connections have been released under this scheme," Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in its year-end review.

The scheme launched from Ballia in UP is said to have played a major role in Bharatiya Janata Party’s stupendous victory in the state assembly elections in March 2017.

India has 28.74 crore LPG consumers as on 1 January 2021, with the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, a government programme that aims to provide free cooking gas connections to poor families increasing India’s LPG coverage to 99.5% on 1 January this year from 61.9 % as on 1 April 2016.

Also, a total of nine discoveries have been monetised as on November, 2021. India’s domestic energy production is low with the country’s crude and oil and gas production falling by 5.22% and 8.06% respectively in the last financial year.

“Production as on 01.12.2021 is 42.65 MtoE (Oil – 19.88 MMT; Gas – 22.77 BCM). Total of 105 exploration blocks covering an area of 1,56,580 sq km awarded till date. 50 discoveries monetized till 30.11.2021. INR 2,75,781 Cr spent on Hydrocarbon infrastructure till 30.11.2021. As on 01.12.2021, 80.5 Lakh LPG connections released against 1.29 Cr cleared application under Ujjwala 2.0. Indian Gas Exchange launched in June 2020. 21,735 km gas pipeline laid upto Sept., 2021. A total of 83.7 Lakh PNG (D) connections and 3532 CNG stations as on 31.10.2021. CAPEX in overseas assets till date is INR 22,681 Cr. Production of ~56 MMToE from overseas O&G assets added since FY 19 (achieved 50% of the target)," the review said.

India’s domestic oil production continued to fall in November with the crude oil production down 6.89% as compared to the corresponding period last year. However, according to the monthly production report released by ministry of petroleum and natural gas, there was a 23.09% increase in gas production in November.

As part of India’s energy security strategy to boost domestic hydrocarbon production, the union government has also launched the seventh bid round under the liberal open acreage licensing programme (OALP). Under the latest round, around 15,766 sq. km. have been offered to investors. The government has also opened up markets to the private sector for retail outlets, implemented the discovered small fields policy, HELP, and allowed marketing and pricing freedom for gas produced from deep and ultra-deep water areas and coal-bed methane fields.

“Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas vide resolution dated 8.11.2019 revised the guidelines for authorization to market transportation fuels, which would promote ease of doing business and boost private players to invest in retail sector. The said resolution applies for marketing of only Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel for “Bulk" and “Retail" business. Further, under the New Guidelines, authorization has been given to 10 Companies as on 16th December, 2021," the review added.

Also, during Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2020-21, 302.30 crore litre of ethanol has been procured by state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) for blending purposes till 30 November.

In a push to India’s energy security efforts, the country’s ethanol distillation capacity is expected to double by 2025. According to the government, India will achieve 20% target for EBP to 2025. The government has been pushing for ethanol production with surplus sugar production depressing sugar prices and consequently increasing the dues of sugarcane farmers.

There are around 5 crore sugarcane farmers and their families and 5 lakh workers associated with sugar mills and other ancillary activities. India has an ethanol production capacity of 684 crore litre. For the targeted 20% blending of ethanol in petrol by 2030, the country will need a 1,000-crore litre capacity.

The National Biofuel Policy 2018 had earlier envisaged an indicative target of 20% blending of ethanol in petrol and 5% blending of biodiesel in diesel by 2030. The blending percentage of ethanol with petrol has also gone up from 1.53% in 2013-14 to 8.5% in 2020-21.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.