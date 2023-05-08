‘Over My Dead Body’: Backlash Builds Against $3 Trillion Clean-Energy Push10 min read 08 May 2023, 05:32 PM IST
Ballooning size of wind and solar projects draws local ire as they march closer to populated areas
The federal government has ignited a green-energy investment spree that’s expected to reach as high as $3 trillion over the next decade. The road to spending that money, though, is increasingly hitting speed bumps from the likes of Gerry Coffman.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×