Over-reliance on coal in our power mix hurting India

There is, currently, a crippling shortage of coal at thermal power plants. At an all-India level, the normative stock of coal required across all power plants is 39.7 million tonnes. However, the coal stock available on 15 October with these plants stood at 7.5 million tonnes, or about 19% of the stock required, according to the Central Electricity Authority. That same day, as many as 104 of the 135 coal-based plants in India had less than five days’ stock of coal remaining, which is deemed to be ‘critical’ for plants that are located near a coal mine.